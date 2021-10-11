180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 9.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 529,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 150,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

