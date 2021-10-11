180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.07. 7,472,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.