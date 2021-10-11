180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,336,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 475,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,242. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $208.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

