180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,106. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

