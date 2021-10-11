180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period.

STIP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.61. 2,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

