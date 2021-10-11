180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $157.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,489. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.