180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.58. 19,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,389. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.15 and a 200 day moving average of $216.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

