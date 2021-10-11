20,158 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,683,344. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.38. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,677 shares of company stock worth $6,399,508. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

