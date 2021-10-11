$242.43 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report $242.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.20 million. Mission Produce reported sales of $206.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $897.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $896.36 million to $897.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $985.69 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $999.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,037 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 391,020 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $18.50 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

