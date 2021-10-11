2,427 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 137.32 and a beta of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

