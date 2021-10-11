$243.56 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce $243.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.68 million and the lowest is $243.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $126.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $902.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.98 million to $903.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $869.62 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.95 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,162. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,293,000 after buying an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after buying an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,581,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

