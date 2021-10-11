26,718 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,718 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.09.

STX stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.21. 60,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,257. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

