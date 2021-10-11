$27.50 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post sales of $27.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the lowest is $27.10 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $27.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $111.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.03 million to $112.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $106.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.53. 164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,306. The company has a market cap of $341.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.78. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 61.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

