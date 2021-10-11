34,346 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,441. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.86 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

