35,100 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,404,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bruker by 3,381.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 587,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after acquiring an additional 510,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.84. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,578. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

