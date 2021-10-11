$374.32 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce sales of $374.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $381.27 million and the lowest is $368.44 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $339.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. 2,432,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,902. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,599,000 after purchasing an additional 726,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,908 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

