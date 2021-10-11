$437.99 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report $437.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $465.00 million and the lowest is $423.44 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $352.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. 1,549,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,449. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

