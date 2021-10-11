$461.39 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to announce sales of $461.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the lowest is $444.50 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $355.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $733.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,925 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 116,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

