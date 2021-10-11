$51.95 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce $51.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $53.00 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $44.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $254.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $255.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $304.00 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $309.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 191,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,146,137 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USWS stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

