517,962 Shares in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 517,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMWB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,231,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,789,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.