7,326 Shares in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Prothena by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA opened at $71.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

In related news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,900 over the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

