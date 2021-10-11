$781.59 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce $781.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $777.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $787.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $551.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of AMN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.73. 222,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $121.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.54.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after buying an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,993,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,707 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

