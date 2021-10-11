$9.93 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report sales of $9.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the highest is $13.45 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $2.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 249.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $52.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $65.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $92.02 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $124.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $282.53 million, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 49.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 63.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

