Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACCD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 16.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

