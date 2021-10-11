ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR stock traded down $9.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

