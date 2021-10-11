ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.20 and last traded at $108.20. 4,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 345,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ACM Research by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ACM Research by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,970 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

