Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 368.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,491. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

