ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

ACVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,476,535.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,875 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,708 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $18.96 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $37.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

