Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.56.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADMS shares. William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.
