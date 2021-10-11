Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.85 Million

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post $343.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.00 million and the lowest is $340.70 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $389.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.85. 179,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,262. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

