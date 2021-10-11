Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,064 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LILAK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $12.58 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

