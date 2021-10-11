Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 55.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 331.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

