Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 1,118.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at $38,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 50.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 47.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $360.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.