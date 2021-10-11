Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.18. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $332,686.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,297 shares in the company, valued at $822,372.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

