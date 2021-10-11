Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 833 ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

BATS CFCV opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20.

