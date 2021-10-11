Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

