Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 8,020 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

HOG stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.