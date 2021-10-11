Advisory Services Network LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,488,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after buying an additional 68,337 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 120.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 543.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $82.77 on Monday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96.

