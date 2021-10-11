Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 19 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 36.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 26.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHC opened at $602.69 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $376.20 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $607.61 and a 200-day moving average of $629.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.