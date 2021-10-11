Aequim Alternative Investments LP Increases Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 366,300 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDEV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 6.23. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

