Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,639 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 110,368 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.60. 15,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,369. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

