Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 690.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 268,227 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,643,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,429,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $61.85. 262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,707. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.