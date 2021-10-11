Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 684 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,170,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after buying an additional 88,917 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 563,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 109,749 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

