AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MITT. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of MITT stock remained flat at $$11.45 on Friday. 38,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,803. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 265.40% and a return on equity of 21.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $11,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 676,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 574,806 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.1% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 955,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 421,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 392,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.