Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,386,545 shares.The stock last traded at $28.26 and had previously closed at $27.68.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Agora by 38.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agora during the first quarter worth about $2,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agora by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Agora during the first quarter worth about $702,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

