Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,386,545 shares.The stock last traded at $28.26 and had previously closed at $27.68.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Agora by 38.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agora during the first quarter worth about $2,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agora by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Agora during the first quarter worth about $702,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Agora (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.