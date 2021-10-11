Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Air Lease stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

