Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.71 ($30.25).

AIXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ETR:AIXA traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, hitting €21.31 ($25.07). The company had a trading volume of 769,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a one year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a one year high of €26.60 ($31.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.69.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

