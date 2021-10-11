Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DETNF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Aker BP ASA stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

