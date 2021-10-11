Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.15 Million

Analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce sales of $177.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.34 million and the highest is $179.70 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $158.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $714.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.46 million to $716.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $745.50 million to $780.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $2,177,776. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 107.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $76.66. 2,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,885. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.90. Alarm.com has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

