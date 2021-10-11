Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair started coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, increased their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Alector alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,058 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 121,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 8.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,486,000 after acquiring an additional 359,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alector by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alector by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alector by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALEC traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Alector has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Alector will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.